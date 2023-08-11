August 9, 2023, age 86. Beloved wife of 62 years of Frank Deni; loving mother of Joseph, Sandra, Kris and Leonard (Patti) Deni; cherished grandmother of Frank, Jack, Alexis, Salvatore, Sophia and Gianna; caring daughter of the late Leonardo and Crocifissa (nee Sicurella) Ballaro; dear sister of Russell (Penny) Ballaro, Frank (Michelle) Ballaro and predeceased by the late Caterina (late Domenico) Casola, Vittoria (late John) Di Salvo and Rosemary Ballaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennie's memory to St. Gregory the Great Church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.