March 14, 1992 – July 25, 2023. Beloved daughter of Jon and Barbara (nee Hites) DeLong. Adored sister of Andrea Blakeslee. Loving granddaughter of the late Howard and Edna Hites and Edwin and Lestina DeLong. Laura is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, her Dodge Road family, and many friends. Laura overcame several obstacles and faced each day with perseverance and strength. She was a light and joy to those she met and was full of spunk and sass. Laura loved spending time with family, friends, watching Disney movies, listening to music, swimming, and attending her church. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday August 3rd from 4-7pm at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. A celebration of life will be held Friday August 4th at 11am at Harris Hill UMC, 8495 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Laura's name to Harris Hill UMC or Heritage Christian Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com