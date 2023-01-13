Of Amherst, New York, January 10, 2023. daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen Dean; dear sister of Veronica (Shelby) Thacker, Joan Dean, Michael Dean, Christine Dean (Howard Turner), Rita (Timothy) McCarthy, Francine (John) McAndrew and the late Mary (Harry) Fitch; also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews, several aunts, cousins, friends and colleagues. Friends may call Sunday, January 15th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, January 16th, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Grace's name may be made to St. Joseph Parish Campus Ministry or the Univ. of Buffalo School of Nursing Scholarship Fund in memory of Grace Dean. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
DEAN Grace E.
