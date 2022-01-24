davis to edit: gabriel davis

While Davis erupted, Diggs had just seven receiving yards. Allen said that stemmed from how Kansas City defended them.

“I think they had a good plan doubling him, especially on some of these third downs, rolling the safety over the top, playing two high and usually when you try to take away somebody and put two guys on 14, it opens up things for the other guys,” Allen said. “Gabe had his opportunities tonight and he made some outstanding plays.”

McDermott agreed.

“(Diggs is) obviously one of our best players and we’ve got to make sure we’re getting him the ball,” McDermott said. “But at the end of the day, we scored to take the lead with 13 seconds left so there’s a lot we can talk about, but we put ourselves in position to win the game.”

The Bills were in that position because of Allen and Davis.

Davis broke, if not shattered, nearly every one of his single-game highs. All season long, he’s talked about capitalizing on his opportunities, no matter how few he had. On Sunday, he again proved his case that he had earned a bigger role in the offense.