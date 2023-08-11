The $170 million offer from Cegeka Groep to acquire Computer Task Group offers a quick and hefty profit to the Amherst-based information technology company's long-suffering shareholders.

Cegeka's offer to pay $10.50 per share in cash for CTG is a 31% premium over its share price before the deal was announced, and it is more than the stock has traded at in two years, when the shares briefly topped $11 in April 2021.

That brief spike in 2021 was the only instance where the shares managed to break out of their narrow trading range over the past nine years, with the stock fluctuating between $4 and $10 a share during most of that time.

CTG also has been changing under CEO Filip Gyde, who took over in 2019. The company has downsized its Buffalo operations, selling off its two Delaware Avenue offices in favor of a headquarters in an Amherst office park.

It also has bolstered its European business and put more emphasis on its more profitable IT solutions business, over the more volatile and lower-margin staffing business that once generated most of its sales.

With the focus on Europe intensifying, a little more than half of CTG's sales now come from the continent.