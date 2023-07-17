Of Eden, NY, Born March 2, 1944 and died July 14, 2024 in her home at the age of 79 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Daughter of the late Joseph Spaeth and Helen Spaeth (nee Mazurczak). Devoted wife of Giuseppe D´Angelo, who she married on January 29, 1966. Loving mother of Suzanne D´Angelo (Greg Cich), Maria Moran (John), Cristina D´Angelo (Jane Marcotte), John D´Angelo (Kristy), Patricia Murphy (Stephen). Grandmother of Rachael Sadkowski, Rebecca Sadkowski, Sarah Kolasz (Moran), Margaret Moran, John Michael Moran, Sophia Moran, Joseph D´Angelo, Abigail D´Angelo, Ryan Murphy, Annabella Murphy, Stephen Murphy. Great-Grandmother of Olivia Sadkowski, Arabella Ocasio, Isaiah Ocasio, Brandon Hearst. Sister of late David Spaeth. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 16th, Monday, July 17th, and Tuesday, July 18th, all from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc. 2724 W. Church St Eden, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 19th at 11:30 AM from Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ALS Association Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com