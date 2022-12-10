D'AMATO Joseph A.

December 7, 2022, age 94; beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Koerner) D'Amato; devoted father of James (Barb), John (Janet), Denise (Timothy) Thompson and Donna (James) Ciesielski; loving grandfather of Justin (Stephanie), Katie (Sean), Jillian (Josh), Pamela (Nate), David (Alexandra) and Sarah (Anthony); great-grandfather of Colin, Julia and Dimitri; dearest companion of Beatrice L. Glatz; brother of Norman (late Joanne) and predeceased by Robert (late Roberta) and Charlene (Harold) Kern; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-8 PM at Urban AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., Cheektowaga (near Borden Rd.). Family and friends are invited Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to a charity of choice. Joseph graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius College. He was an active member of St. John Vianney Church, past President & Treasurer of their Senior Citizen Group, and member of the Holy Name Society. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com