63, of Grand Island, gained his angel wings and was reunited with his wife, Mary, on May 9, 2023, His final days were spent in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends. Jimmy was born on July 17, 1959, in Buffalo to Ralph and Dawn (Clarke) Daluisio. He graduated from Kenmore West High School in Kenmore in 1978, where he was a brother in the Fraternity Zeta Phi, Delta Chapter of Kenmore. His career spanned 32 years with New York State Department of Transportation (NYDOT) including time with the Grand Island Highway Department until his retirement in 2020. Jimmy's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of his existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which he lived. His gentle smile and soft-spoken voice brought so much joy to all his family and friends. Jimmy loved his trucks and mostly his Harley Davidson. He spent hours working on them and making them shine and run in top-notch condition. Jimmy also enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending time with his family and friends sitting on his patio, and looking out into his back yard, watching his dogs Katie and then Sadie run and play. They were his companions. He also enjoyed watching the wildlife (deer, foxes, rabbits, etc) that visited his yard. Jimmy is survived by his loving parents and siblings, Dawn Gareau and stepfather John Gareau of Kenmore sister Donna Harris (Bill) of Lockport sister Sarah Taylor of Union City, PA; brother Ralph Daluisio (Cindy) of Chesapeake, VA; brother David Gareau (Mary) of Pendleton; step-daughter Erin Dunbar of Raleigh, NC; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad; Ralph J. Daluisio and his wife of 25 years, Mary A. Dunbar-Daluisio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St Stephen Church, 2100 Baseline Rd, in Grand Island on May 20 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14263, P0 Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or online at WWW.roswellpark.org. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.