CZEPINSKI Emily M.

November 2, 2022 age 94 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (nee Kwiatkowski) Czepinski; dear sister of the late Bill (late Rose) Kras and the late Casimer (late Celia) Kras; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 9th from 4-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 11th at Queen of Martyrs Church 180 George Urban Blvd. at 10 AM. (NO services on Thursday) Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

