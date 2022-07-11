 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURATOLO - Kathleen M. (nee Eagan)

July 9, 2022, age 66. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Curatolo; dear daughter of Margaret and the late John Eagan; dear sister of Michael (Vicki) Eagan, John Eagan, Greg (Amy) Eagan and Mary Kelly (Jamie) Rehak; dear aunt of Christopher, Rachel, Meegan, JP, Dani, Jess, Cara, Courtney, Dylon, Christian and Grace. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3:00 6:00 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). A Celebration of Life will follow visitation Wednesday evening from 6:30 9:00 PM at the Country Club of Buffalo, 250 N. Youngs Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the Kathleen and Joseph Curatolo Quality of Life Endowment at Roswell Park. Please share condolences at Kathleen's Tribute Page at Amigone.com

