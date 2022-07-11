July 9, 2022, age 66. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Curatolo; dear daughter of Margaret and the late John Eagan; dear sister of Michael (Vicki) Eagan, John Eagan, Greg (Amy) Eagan and Mary Kelly (Jamie) Rehak; dear aunt of Christopher, Rachel, Meegan, JP, Dani, Jess, Cara, Courtney, Dylon, Christian and Grace. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3:00 6:00 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). A Celebration of Life will follow visitation Wednesday evening from 6:30 9:00 PM at the Country Club of Buffalo, 250 N. Youngs Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately for the family. If desired, contributions may be made to the Kathleen and Joseph Curatolo Quality of Life Endowment at Roswell Park. Please share condolences at Kathleen's Tribute Page at Amigone.com
CURATOLO - Kathleen M. (nee Eagan)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nev., to play golf, but he also didn't stray too far from his day job.
"At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. "This is the beginning of the travel season for 2022 and we still have all this redundancy and obstacles that we need to get rid of."
Racist language in land deeds remains in approximately hundreds – and possibly thousands – of Erie County property records, an investigation by The Buffalo News has found.
The mix of new amenities is expected to be available throughout the stadium and across price ranges. The level of luxury associated with each of those will vary widely. So will the costs.
The mother of one of the six criminally charged in his death said it happened in the same area where Benoit previously sexually assaulted her daughter.
MONTREAL – The meeting inside KeyBank Center at the scouting combine went so long with Topias Leinonen that a few hockey operations people wit…
Nov. 24, 2003 – June 28, 2022
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams doesn't have Sabres' new goalie yet, but he'll get one on his timetable
Kevyn Adams doesn't have another goalie to pair with Craig Anderson yet. Sabres fans are probably pretty nervous about that point. The GM is not.
We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.
The suspension is scheduled to lift Aug. 14, the result of a penalty long ago imposed by the state Department of Motor Vehicles that was just recently upheld by the state Supreme Court. While only a 60-day suspension, it is having a major effect on Buffalo Transportation and its customers.