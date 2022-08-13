CULVER — Loretta M. (nee Sosko)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest after a brief illness on August 10, 2022 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Culver; devoted mother of Michele (V. Jeffrey) LiPuma; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Sosko; dear sister of Joanne (Arthur) Kiliany of Mt. Pleasant, Genevieve (Samuel) Snively of Weltytown, Eugene (Nancy) of Tarrs, Thomas (Lee) Sosko, Sylvester "Terry" Sosko and John Sosko all of Weltytown and the late Joseph (Judy), Timothy Sosko, Mary Susan Tischke and Margaret (Vaun) Stout; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Loretta was a native of Weltytown, PA and thereafter spent most of her life in Medina and Kenmore, NY. She also enjoyed her career as an accountant most of which was spent at WNY BICS. If desired, donations in memory of Loretta may be made to the Botanical Gardens Capital Campaign, 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14218. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com