Covid-19: 'Yelling that we need more': Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low

March 15, 2021

'Yelling that we need more': Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low

Matt Oates and his wife spent hours online trying without success to get Covid-19 vaccination appointments for his in-laws, who live at the end of a dirt road in Allegany County and don't have internet access at their home.

An appointment came open on Feb. 28, but it was at a CVS pharmacy in Watkins Glen about 80 miles from their Fillmore home. They're not comfortable driving that far, so Oates and his wife, Kristin, drove from their home outside Rochester and picked up his in-laws from a Wegmans parking lot in Hornell.

The group then drove to Watkins Glen, and back to Hornell, before going their separate ways home – a round-trip journey of 4 1/2 hours for Oates and his wife and 3 1/2 hours for his in-laws.

"All to try to get them protected," Oates told The Buffalo News. "And this gets to happen all again in three weeks."