Covid-19: 'Yelling that we need more': Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low

March 15, 2021
'Yelling that we need more': Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low
Matt Oates and his wife spent hours online trying without success to get Covid-19 vaccination appointments for his in-laws, who live at the end of a dirt road in Allegany County and don't have internet access at their home.
An appointment came open on Feb. 28, but it was at a CVS pharmacy in Watkins Glen about 80 miles from their Fillmore home. They're not comfortable driving that far, so Oates and his wife, Kristin, drove from their home outside Rochester and picked up his in-laws from a Wegmans parking lot in Hornell.
The group then drove to Watkins Glen, and back to Hornell, before going their separate ways home – a round-trip journey of 4 1/2 hours for Oates and his wife and 3 1/2 hours for his in-laws.
"All to try to get them protected," Oates told The Buffalo News. "And this gets to happen all again in three weeks."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
At event excluding reporters, Cuomo talks vaccine, state budget: The governor said he will receive the vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson to show it is safe. Read more
State shortens elementary assessments, reduces number of Regents exams: New York State has asked for a waiver from federal law that requires the elementary and high school assessments because they could not be "safely, equitably and fairly administered" because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has upended education for the past year. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Is it time to go back out to a restaurant?: Should people still be wary of indoor dining? Or should we all embrace optimism from New York’s dropping virus numbers and rising vaccination rates? The answer, as we find in this week’s Pandemic Lessons, is both. Read more
700 front-line workers to attend Sabres' game Thursday against Boston: The first fans allowed in KeyBank Center to watch a Buffalo Sabres game this season will be workers who were on the front lines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Recalls to Sabres on hold as Covid-19 pauses Rochester Americans' season: The Amerks canceled practice Monday after their two weekend games were postponed because of the American Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols. Sources told The Buffalo News that there are multiple confirmed positive Covid-19 cases on the Amerks’ roster. Read more
The Editorial Board: Cuomo aide injects loyalty politics into the work of vaccinating New Yorkers: "If this was accidental, then the Cuomo administration is less politically attuned than its reputation," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more