Covid-19: WNY's positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March

May 6, 2021

WNY's positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March

Western New York's average Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since March 25, according to state Department of Health statistics released Thursday.

The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid-19 tests come back positive, on a seven-day average was 2.8% on Wednesday, the most recent date for which data was available.

Western New York continues to have the highest seven-day average positivity rate in the state, just ahead of the Finger Lakes' rate of 2.7%.

The positivity rate is one of the key measures in evaluating the extent of the spread of Covid-19. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

