Covid-19: WNY's positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March

May 6, 2021
WNY's positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March
Western New York's average Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since March 25, according to state Department of Health statistics released Thursday.
The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid-19 tests come back positive, on a seven-day average was 2.8% on Wednesday, the most recent date for which data was available.
Western New York continues to have the highest seven-day average positivity rate in the state, just ahead of the Finger Lakes' rate of 2.7%.
The positivity rate is one of the key measures in evaluating the extent of the spread of Covid-19. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Help wanted: Worker shortage hurts restaurants, retailers as reopening picks up: Business owners feel like they are fighting a losing battle to hire qualified workers at a time when enhanced unemployment benefits make many low-paying or part-time jobs less appealing. Read more
In a cancer hospital during a pandemic, a new nurse learns the value of relationships: Jane Pordum, 82, is among patients who will tell you that nurses like Miranda Florek, 24, were the glue that kept medical care together during the pandemic and beyond. Read more
Sabres organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes chord with fans: “I knew people really enjoyed the organ,” Cook said, “but I don’t know if I really comprehended how much people really appreciated it until the pandemic started and I was able to connect with lots of people over social media.” Read more
Iroquois football prepared for anything, including Section VI playoffs: Making the playoffs, coach Robert Pitzonka said, validates how the Chiefs’ players have adapted in an unusual season and in an unconventional school year, during which football season was postponed from the fall to the spring by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.