Covid-19: WNY's positive rate climbs: 'We just can't really shake this plateau of cases.'

Oct. 30, 2021
WNY's Covid-19 rate climbs: 'We just can't really shake this plateau of cases.'
New Covid-19 cases shot up this week across Western New York as the region struggles to shake a prolonged wave of the Delta variant that hit the area later than most of the country.
It is a potentially concerning sign as the region enters the colder months, which will result in more time spent indoors.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in the five-county Western New York region, calculated on a seven-day average, rose on Friday to 5.3%, up from 5.23% on Thursday and 4.69% on Wednesday, according to figures released Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The region's percentage of positive test results is the highest of all state regions – New York City is the lowest, at 0.95% on Friday – and significantly above the statewide rate, which was 2.13% on Friday.
Specifically in Erie County, the total new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days hit 234 on Thursday and 228 on Friday, up from 178 on Monday, according to figures from the Erie County Health Department. The county reported 459 new Covid-19 cases for Thursday, which was the highest single-day case total since mid-April.
"Our department has received more test results overall in recent weeks," county Health Department spokesperson Kara Kane said in an email. "A brief review of data from this week shows increases across all age groups, with 20-29-year-olds and 30-39-year-olds, and also 40-49-year-olds, continuing the trend of having the highest case totals. These confirmed cases are from recently collected samples, and are not from any backlog of reporting."
