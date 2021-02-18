Covid-19: WNY's hospitalizations plummet below springtime high

6 tips on how to line up a vaccination appointment: Just as there is no single source for vaccines, there is no single source for appointments. But perhaps, if you're patient, and somewhat lucky, these tips might help you score a shot. Read more

CBRE says pandemic drove vacancy rates higher for office, retail space: The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the commercial real estate market – particularly for office and retail space, but it left the tight conditions for industrial facilities unscathed.

Alan Pergament: A Buffalo angle to inspiring story about 90-year-old who walked 6 miles for vaccine: A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn't keep Fran Goldman from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.