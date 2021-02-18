Feb. 18, 2021
Covid-19: WNY's hospitalizations plummet below springtime high
The sharp decline in the spread of the coronavirus in Western New York continues.
The number of patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 fell to 257 through Tuesday, which was below the five-county region's high from the pandemic's tough early days last spring.
And in Niagara County, the caseload is dropping fast as vaccinations against the virus continue to increase. The county had reported 2,525 active cases on its worst day, which was Jan. 21. But Thursday, the figure was 438, a drop of 83% in four weeks. Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said only 12 of those patients are in hospitals – the county's all-time hospitalization high was 44 – and only 15 of the active cases are in nursing homes.
The reports and numbers continue what has become a noticeable trend in recent days: good news. But elected and public health officials continue to urge caution.
