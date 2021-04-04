 Skip to main content
Covid-19: WNY's Covid-19 test positivity rate inches upward, now second highest in state
April 4, 2021

The percentage of Western New York residents testing positive for Covid-19 has creeped up to the second-highest of any region in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Saturday was 4.44%, up from 4.03% on Friday and 4.04% on Thursday.

That put Western New York behind only the Mid-Hudson region, which recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.78% on Saturday.

The statewide rate was 3.56% on Saturday. 

"There is light at the end of the tunnel – let's continue being smart so we get there together," Cuomo said in a news release, noting that the state is vaccinating residents as quickly as possible.

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

