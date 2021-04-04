Covid-19: WNY's Covid-19 test positivity rate inches upward, now second highest in state

One doctor has seen enough vaccine disparity. He is on a mission to do better: After a year of a ravaging virus, Dr. Raul Vazquez wants to see a different type of spread: He wants the desire – the excitement – over vaccination to become contagious, especially among populations of people who anchor their wariness in a history that is cruel and racist. Read more

Photos: Vaccinations for underserved communities: Vazquez, president and CEO of Urban Family Practice, oversaw two "pop-up clinics" as part of a state initiative to give vaccinations to those in underserved communities. Vaccinations were given to more than 700 people at the Belle Center and the Native American Community Center of Erie and Niagara counties.