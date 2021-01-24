Covid-19: WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%

Jan. 24, 2021
WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%
Key metrics for tracking the Covid-19 pandemic continued to trend in the right direction for Western New York over the weekend.
The seven-day positive rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – fell to just under 6% on Saturday to 5.9%, the governor’s office said Sunday. That’s the average share of Covid-19 tests that comes back positive and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course.
To put that into context, the region’s positive test rate rose from a seven-day average of 6.0% on Dec. 24 to an all-time high of 8.8% through Jan. 5, but fell back to 6.0% on Thursday and Friday. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.
Statewide, the positive rate was 5.09% on Saturday.
"I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.
