Covid-19: WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%

Jan. 24, 2021

WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%

Key metrics for tracking the Covid-19 pandemic continued to trend in the right direction for Western New York over the weekend.

The seven-day positive rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – fell to just under 6% on Saturday to 5.9%, the governor’s office said Sunday. That’s the average share of Covid-19 tests that comes back positive and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course.

To put that into context, the region’s positive test rate rose from a seven-day average of 6.0% on Dec. 24 to an all-time high of 8.8% through Jan. 5, but fell back to 6.0% on Thursday and Friday. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

Statewide, the positive rate was 5.09% on Saturday.