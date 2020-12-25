Covid-19: WNY sees lowest number of positive coronavirus tests since Thanksgiving

Dec. 25, 2020
Covid positive tests fall to lowest since Thanksgiving
Western New York is giving itself a Christmas present, as the region's positive testing rate for Covid-19 drops to its lowest level since Thanksgiving Day.
According to new data released by the state on Friday, the seven-day rolling average for the five-county Western New York region dropped to 6.01% on Thursday – on the verge of falling into the 5% range for the first time in a month.
That's down from 6.33% on Wednesday and 6.39% on Tuesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Make 20 Seconds to Clean your germ-control handwashing mantra: Adults would never wash their hands haphazardly, right? Wrong – which is why the regional health insurer has revived and revised the promotion as winter arrived and a pandemic continues to rage. Read more
The Editorial Board: With a Thanksgiving Covid surge largely avoided, region must remain vigilant: We’re nearing the end of the most difficult time most of us have ever seen. Covid-19 has already killed some 326,000 Americans, and more than 3,000 new deaths are counted daily. But between now and the time that new vaccines provide safe harbor, we can limit that unhappy toll. Read more
