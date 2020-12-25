Covid-19: WNY sees lowest number of positive coronavirus tests since Thanksgiving

Dec. 25, 2020

Covid positive tests fall to lowest since Thanksgiving

Western New York is giving itself a Christmas present, as the region's positive testing rate for Covid-19 drops to its lowest level since Thanksgiving Day.

According to new data released by the state on Friday, the seven-day rolling average for the five-county Western New York region dropped to 6.01% on Thursday – on the verge of falling into the 5% range for the first time in a month.

That's down from 6.33% on Wednesday and 6.39% on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more