Covid-19: WNY nursing homes begin to vaccinate residents, staff

Dec. 22, 2020
WNY nursing homes begin to vaccinate residents, staff
Nursing homes throughout Western New York are beginning to vaccinate residents and workers against Covid-19, which has has killed more than 6,000 residents of nursing homes across the state.
Pharmacists from Walgreens gave shots to 150 residents who consented at Northgate Health Care Facility in Wheatfield and to about 100 workers on Tuesday, said Dawn Harsch, a spokeswoman for the McGuire Group chain of nursing homes.
"So far there has been more than a 90% acceptance rate for residents," Harsch said.
The Wheatfield facility was among the first to give the shots in the region this week as nursing homes roll out the vaccine over time. Six other McGuire Group nursing homes will administer vaccinations in future weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directed that consenting nursing home residents and workers be among the first to receive the vaccinations. But the CDC has recommended nursing homes vaccinate their workers in stages over a number of weeks so that they won't be short of workers if there are bad reactions.
The federal program to vaccinate residents and staff at 618 nursing homes in New York began Monday and is to be completed within six weeks.
