Covid-19: WNY Covid cases still declining and still higher than state and New York City

Jan. 29, 2022
WNY Covid cases still declining and still higher than state and New York City
Covid-19 case numbers for Western New York and New York State are still falling, but the local region's case numbers are still higher than the state's average and the average for New York City.
The latest Covid-19 numbers provided by the state show Western New York's seven-day average positive test rate is 13.76%, which is higher than any other region in the state except for the North Country region. The statewide positive test rate is 7.3%.
