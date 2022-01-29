Covid-19: WNY Covid cases still declining and still higher than state and New York City

More than 1 out of 4 students have had Covid at some Buffalo-area schools: Overall, a greater share of teachers have had the virus in schools in Erie and Niagara counties: 19% of teachers, compared with 13% of students. Read more

NY health care workers must get their Covid-19 booster by Feb. 21. Some hospitals have catching up to do: State Health Department data shows that, as of Tuesday, just three of every 10 hospital workers in the five-county Western New York region had received booster shots and documented it with their employer. Read more