Covid-19: WNY Covid-19 deaths continue to decline, but 'some work to be done' preventing spread

July 9, 2021
WNY Covid-19 deaths continue to decline, but 'some work to be done' preventing spread
After 15 months of almost daily reports of deaths from Covid-19, Western New York has reached a remarkable landmark: No one died from the virus on 19 of the last 30 days.
The number of people dying in the region from Covid-19 is the lowest it has been since the first death was reported March 24, 2020.
New York State on Friday reported three deaths on Thursday, and none in the five counties in the Western New York region.
The improving mortality picture is due to vaccines and the weather, according to Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
"We've done a pretty good job vaccinating the most vulnerable," Russo said, but he added, "We still have some work to be done."
