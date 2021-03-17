Covid-19: WNY among lowest rates in state; Cuomo lifts curfew for gyms, casinos and more

March 17, 2021

WNY among lowest Covid-19 rates in state; Cuomo lifts curfew for gyms, casinos and more

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in his update on the Covid-19 pandemic Wednesday, focused on vaccinations, reopening businesses and the governor's looming 2021 budget, which he said will have more dimensions and complications than normal.

"The budget is more important this year than any budget that we have done and, frankly, it's more complicated than any budget that we have done," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that, statewide, the Covid-19 positivity rate is 2.41%, but that Western New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state.

"Community behavior matters, Western New York was at the top of the scale for a long time, as people remember. Now it's at 1.99%," Cuomo said.