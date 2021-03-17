Covid-19: WNY among lowest rates in state; Cuomo lifts curfew for gyms, casinos and more

March 17, 2021
WNY among lowest Covid-19 rates in state; Cuomo lifts curfew for gyms, casinos and more
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in his update on the Covid-19 pandemic Wednesday, focused on vaccinations, reopening businesses and the governor's looming 2021 budget, which he said will have more dimensions and complications than normal.
"The budget is more important this year than any budget that we have done and, frankly, it's more complicated than any budget that we have done," Cuomo said.
The governor noted that, statewide, the Covid-19 positivity rate is 2.41%, but that Western New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state.
"Community behavior matters, Western New York was at the top of the scale for a long time, as people remember. Now it's at 1.99%," Cuomo said.
He also noted that hospitalizations, at 4,624, are down across the state, along with the numbers of Covid-19 patients who are in intensive care units at 954, and those who are intubated, at 601.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
New state vaccination site in Niagara Falls accepting appointments, opens Friday: The Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., is one of 10 new mass-vaccination sites opening Friday. Read more
While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now: When will Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo act on President Biden's directive to open Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults? Read more
WNY vaccine supplies grow with increased production and one-dose shot: In the week ending Sunday, Western New York received 29,000 first doses of vaccine and almost 14,500 shots earmarked as second doses. Read more
The Editorial Board: Friends, advisers, party leaders must work to overcome Republicans' vaccine doubts: "The reasons for Republicans’ reluctance are unclear, though among some, they may have to do with a disdain for both government and science." Read more
My View: Finding a vaccine was a shot in the dark: "Vaccination search for me and my husband, both 83 years old, started early in January," writes Pauline Dyson. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.