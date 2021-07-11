Covid-19: With vaccinated students, college campuses look to get back to normal

July 11, 2021
With vaccinated students, college campuses look to get back to normal
Incoming college students are going through orientation this month, learning about academics, life in the dorm and how to get around campus.
And this fall, that means no face masks, dining halls open normal hours and the return of social activities, clubs and sports.
After more than a year of taking classes online from home and social distancing and quarantining on campus, colleges and universities are looking forward to returning the college experience to a more traditional one in the fall semester.
