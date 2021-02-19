Covid-19: With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful

Feb. 19, 2021
With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful
The winter weather that plunged much of the nation into a deep freeze this week continues to play havoc with shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Local officials said Friday that they have stopped scheduling vaccination clinics because they don't have any vaccine and don't know when they might receive more.
But Friday afternoon, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that shipments are in sight and should be caught up during next week.
"We have now been informed that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that should have been delivered already but were delayed due to weather are scheduled to arrive by Monday, and orders placed within the last 48 hours will be sent after, with expected arrival on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo's announcement said. "Delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by the middle of next week, with orders placed within the last 48 hours expected to arrive next Thursday and Friday."
The federal government had told Cuomo on Thursday that nearly all vaccine shipments scheduled for delivery between Feb. 12 and 21 were delayed.
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo defends handling of Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo spoke at length about nursing homes Friday, addressing the recent controversy stemming from the health department's concession that the number of nursing home patients who died of Covid-19 in the state was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals. Read more
Families want answers as Cuomo loosens nursing home visitation restrictions: The governor announced a loosening of restrictions but said visitors will have to take a rapid Covid-19 test. “Unfortunately, it is too late for our family and many families who have lost their loved ones due to the isolation,” said Kristen Squillace, whose 91-year old father Sam LoVullo died Jan. 22 at Terrace View Long Term Care in Buffalo, after a gradual decline in health since the pandemic hit. Read more
Wasted Wednesdays? Is 6 feet too much? Concerns shift for second half of school year: The questions that loomed so large during the first half have in many ways been answered: Schools found a way to reopen and stay open. But in other ways, the conversation has shifted since September as the pandemic wears on and frustration grows. Read more
Elaine M. Luparello, 84, owned one of the first local day care centers: Elaine M. Luparello, was hospitalized in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for congestive heart failure in November. After several trips to a rehab facility and back to the hospital, she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Read more
M&T Bank will give some workers paid time off to receive the Covid-19 vaccine: Full-time workers at the company will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get their first vaccine and another four hours to complete their vaccination with a second dose. Read more
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19: In a vivid interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen described the symptoms he experienced during a bout with Covid-19, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning. Read more
Atlantic Hockey tournament to remain on campus sites, won't play at LECOM Harborcenter: The decision marks the second consecutive season that the tournament won’t be at Harborcenter because of the coronavirus. Last year’s event was canceled after the first round. Read more
With Greater Niagara Fishing Expo canceled, extensive plans for 2022 already underway: One of the many casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic is sport, travel and outdoor shows in 2021. This weekend would have been the scheduled dates for the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Read more
Six Flags Darien Lake scheduled to reopen May 21: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor amusement parks could open at 33% capacity, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, beginning on April 9. Read more
The Editorial Board: Legislators should review Cuomo’s use of pandemic powers, but not take them away: "As pressure rises on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over his misreporting of nursing home deaths from Covid-19, it is essential for legislators of both parties to distinguish between that failure and the separate question surrounding the additional powers they gave the governor to manage a still-dangerous public health crisis. Failure to do so may be counted in New Yorkers’ lives," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Another Voice: N.Y. HERO Act would help ensure workplace safety: "We must protect people from airborne diseases like Covid-19 while giving employees the security of knowing they can return to work safely," write Michael Gianaris and Karines Reyes. Read more