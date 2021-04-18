Covid-19: With numbers rising, how does Covid impact kids and teens?

April 18, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: With numbers rising, how does Covid-19 impact kids and teens?

When Sara Rockwitz was 5, she pointed to a photo of a competitive gymnastics squad and told her mom, “I want to be like them.”

Nearly a decade later, Sara is 14 years old and training five days a week at Gymnastics Unlimited in West Seneca. Her workouts run over three hours at a time, she competes frequently and she’s working toward reaching level 8.

She’s achieving her goals, but has to push her body a little harder nowadays and allow herself some patience, because in December, Sara had Covid-19.

Her own bout with the virus was relatively brief – a standard week-and-a-half quarantine in which she lived in her bedroom and spoke to her mom, Lisa Morganti, by FaceTime rather than face to face. She lost her sense of taste and smell and still doesn’t have them back, and her lungs and legs still feel traces of Covid-19 fatigue.

“I was really sore, and it was really hard for me to breathe,” Sara recalled of her return to gymnastics in January. “When I was doing skills, my legs hurt a lot – they just felt like jelly.”