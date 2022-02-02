Covid-19: With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp'

Feb. 2, 2022

With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp'

Public school superintendents in four Western New York counties are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide an exit strategy for schools to plan for a "post-crisis" period.

"Your recognition of the need to move schools from the emergency phase of Covid-19 to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely disrupts the school experience is both refreshing and essential," states the letter signed by 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties.

The letter from the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association notes that the emergency regulation allowing the mask mandate to go into effect late last year is scheduled to expire Feb. 21.

"Providing advance notice of this critical off-ramp will give students, their families and our staff time to prepare for a post-crisis period of time when we have the opportunity to exercise discretion about mask use in schools on our own behalf," the superintendents wrote.