Covid-19: With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp'

Feb. 2, 2022
With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp'
Public school superintendents in four Western New York counties are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide an exit strategy for schools to plan for a "post-crisis" period.
"Your recognition of the need to move schools from the emergency phase of Covid-19 to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely disrupts the school experience is both refreshing and essential," states the letter signed by 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties.
The letter from the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association notes that the emergency regulation allowing the mask mandate to go into effect late last year is scheduled to expire Feb. 21.
"Providing advance notice of this critical off-ramp will give students, their families and our staff time to prepare for a post-crisis period of time when we have the opportunity to exercise discretion about mask use in schools on our own behalf," the superintendents wrote.
The mask mandate was struck down last week by a State Supreme Court justice in Nassau County, but the Appellate Division, Second Department, granted New York State a stay on that ruling pending the state's appeal.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Highly transmissible Omicron subvariant surfaces in Buffalo Niagara region: An Omicron subvariant believed to be more transmissible than the strain responsible for the latest Covid-19 pandemic surge is now in Western New York. The latest batch of positive virus tests sequenced at a University at Buffalo lab showed that one of about 400 samples is the Omicron BA.2 variant. Read more
WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations dropping, but long-term challenges will linger for region's hospitals: Western New York hospital officials said Tuesday they are cautiously optimistic Covid-19 hospitalizations will continue to decline from a mid-January peak. Still, there are many issues that will linger for months at the area's hospitals – even once the pandemic subsides. Read more
Omicron dominance wrecked the holidays for many. Could a subvariant prolong the surge?: Danish health officials estimate BA.2, an Omicron subvariant, may be 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, Reuters reported last week, though it does not appear to cause more severe disease. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.