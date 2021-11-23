 Skip to main content
Covid-19: With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination
Covid-19: With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination

Nov. 23, 2021

With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday that a new mask mandate would go into effect in public places – Phase 1 of an attempt to curb the latest wave of Covid-19 infections in Western New York.

Free Street Tavern owner Joshua White said he when he heard that, he decided to skip "right to Phase 2" – requiring proof of being fully vaccinated to enter his Niagara Street spot.

That means people won't have to wear masks while inside his bar.

"So if you’re not prepared to show proof of vaccination please don’t come here and please don’t pay attention to any Yelp reviews we get for the next 72 hours," White posted on Free Street's Facebook page.

It's an option some bars are taking as the mask rule went into effect ahead of Thanksgiving Eve, traditionally one of the busiest nights for bars in Buffalo as expats return for the holiday.

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs: Health care workers who were previously granted religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate are losing those exemptions, forcing them to get a valid medical exemption or get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: Are we too Covid hot to trot, disco and shop? Not necessarily: This year, two big Buffalo holiday events – the Turkey Trot and World's Largest Disco – are dealing with an uninvited guest: Covid-19. Read more

The Editorial Board: Masking requirement is a smart start to ease crowded hospitals, but restaurateurs should plan for vaccine mandate: "Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took a necessary step Monday in responding to high hospitalization rates in Erie County," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

