Covid-19: With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination

Nov. 23, 2021
With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Monday that a new mask mandate would go into effect in public places – Phase 1 of an attempt to curb the latest wave of Covid-19 infections in Western New York.
Free Street Tavern owner Joshua White said he when he heard that, he decided to skip "right to Phase 2" – requiring proof of being fully vaccinated to enter his Niagara Street spot.
That means people won't have to wear masks while inside his bar.
"So if you’re not prepared to show proof of vaccination please don’t come here and please don’t pay attention to any Yelp reviews we get for the next 72 hours," White posted on Free Street's Facebook page.
It's an option some bars are taking as the mask rule went into effect ahead of Thanksgiving Eve, traditionally one of the busiest nights for bars in Buffalo as expats return for the holiday.
