Covid-19: With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school?

Feb. 1, 2021
With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school?
Principal Rafael Perez stood outside Frank A. Sedita Academy in the early morning cold Monday, welcoming his youngest students to their first day back at school in almost a year.
“Sophie!” Perez said to a preschooler.
Sophie, not yet accustomed to the rules on social distancing, ran up to Perez and wrapped her arms around his legs in a bear hug.
And so began the day that many Buffalo students and parents had been waiting for, as the city school system returned some students to the classroom for the first time since schools were shut down in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In fact, the first day came and went despite a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation trying to block schools from reopening due to health and safety concerns.
Superintendent Kriner Cash, who joined Perez and others at Sedita for the opening day of school, said he expected all staff and teachers to report and “from what I’m learning and hearing today most of them have.”
“I don’t believe teachers don’t want to come,” Cash said. “The great majority want to be here. There’s just a handful that listen to their leadership.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
