Covid-19: Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm

Jan. 19, 2022

Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm

Williamsville officials are releasing few details in advance of Thursday's special Village Board meeting, when trustees are set to hire a law firm to help the village contest a Covid-19 rules violation flagged by Erie County.

The village announced Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to "approve the hire of outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter with the Erie County Department of Health."

The Health Department fined the village $300 for repeatedly flouting the county and state mask-wearing requirement in public spaces, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.

A county employee witnessed numerous violations of the policy, by Mayor Deb Rogers and others in the audience, at the Jan. 10 Village Board meeting, when trustees by a 3-2 vote passed a resolution staunchly opposing mask and other Covid-19 mandates. Rogers was joined by two trustees she appointed to the board in the past year in approving the measure.