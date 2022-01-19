Covid-19: Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm

Jan. 19, 2022
Williamsville says little before meeting to hire mask-fine law firm
Williamsville officials are releasing few details in advance of Thursday's special Village Board meeting, when trustees are set to hire a law firm to help the village contest a Covid-19 rules violation flagged by Erie County.
The village announced Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to "approve the hire of outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter with the Erie County Department of Health."
The Health Department fined the village $300 for repeatedly flouting the county and state mask-wearing requirement in public spaces, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.
A county employee witnessed numerous violations of the policy, by Mayor Deb Rogers and others in the audience, at the Jan. 10 Village Board meeting, when trustees by a 3-2 vote passed a resolution staunchly opposing mask and other Covid-19 mandates. Rogers was joined by two trustees she appointed to the board in the past year in approving the measure.
The fine was issued Jan. 12 and must be paid by Feb. 5, or the village could face a penalty of up to $1,000. Williamsville is the only local government to receive such a fine from Erie County during the pandemic.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 coverage: See previous stories about Covid-19 published in The Buffalo News this year. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.