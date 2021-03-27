Covid-19: Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals?

March 27, 2021
Will 2021 follow 2020 as a lost summer for Buffalo Niagara's major festivals?
For a community that embraces its annual festivals, 2020 was a lost year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced Buffalo Niagara’s largest events to go on hiatus.
This year, some of the area’s most popular summer festivals are – once again – canceling or going virtual.
The latest is the Allentown Art Festival, which announced Saturday it was canceling for the second year in a row.
This came days after officials said Canal Fest of the Tonawandas was canceled again and after Juneteenth announced it was switching to a virtual format.
Not everyone is looking ahead to 2022. The Taste of Buffalo, Garden Walk of Buffalo, Erie County Fair and National Buffalo Wing Festival, among others, all still are planning to hold in-person events of some kind this summer.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
State Legislature seeks repeal of health care legal protections granted in pandemic: Advocates of nursing home residents have been criticizing the legal immunity for months, claiming it has made facilities and those who work and operate them unaccountable for their actions. Read more
Sean Kirst: To honor a best friend, a pandemic message: You are not alone: "At an age when face-to-face community provides great developmental meaning, the barriers of Covid-19 are an especially suffocating force. As for youths who already suffered from anxiety, they have now spent a year in relative seclusion," writes Sean Kirst. Read more
Can we feel safe and protected in houses of worship?: In this season of Easter, Passover and – soon – Ramadan, we explore the safety considerations and health benefits of worshipping in person. Read more
VA WNY gives 20,000th Covid-19 vaccination: In the next few weeks, VA health caregivers are hoping to be able to expand their vaccination program to veterans who aren't currently enrolled or eligible for VA health care and eventually also to veterans' spouses and caregivers, the VA said. Read more
After false positives for Covid-19, Don Granato and Matt Ellis are back to face Bruins: Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis received false positive tests for Covid-19 and had to sit out Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. Both were in TD Garden for Saturday's matinee against the Boston Bruins – after a lot of driving to get here. Read more
The Editorial Board: As U.S. ramps up delivery of vaccines, WNY must be ready to handle the load: "Vaccine hesitancy remains a concern. With an expanding supply, we don’t want shrinking demand," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more