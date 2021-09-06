Covid-19: Why employers aren't rushing to require workers to get vaccines

Sept. 6, 2021
Why employers aren't rushing to require workers to get Covid-19 vaccines
There's a lot at stake for employers deciding whether to impose a vaccine mandate on their workers.
And that's why many employers are urging their workers to get a Covid-19 vaccination, rather than requiring it.
They are worried about whether it will turn off workers, when it already is a struggle to hire.
And they are wary of inserting themselves into what's become a hot-button political topic.
Most local employers, outside of the health care industry, are holding back on mandating vaccines, even though the law generally allows them to.
