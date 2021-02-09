Covid-19: White House vaccine supply to states will increase by additional 5%

Feb. 9, 2021

Cuomo: White House vaccine supply to states will increase by additional 5%

When it comes to the high-demand, low-supply coronavirus vaccine situation, every little bit helps.

The federal supply of coronavirus vaccines will increase an additional 5% over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.

"The 5% increase doesn't sound like much, but that's on top of the first announcement, which was a 16% increase, then the second announcement of 5%, and so this is a third announcement of 5%," he said. "So for the past three weeks, it has been relatively significant.

"Again, not proportionate to the need, but that has been helpful."

The state has done 2.5 million vaccinations, which Cuomo said translated to about 10% of New Yorkers.