Covid-19: White House vaccine supply to states will increase by additional 5%

Feb. 9, 2021
Cuomo: White House vaccine supply to states will increase by additional 5%
When it comes to the high-demand, low-supply coronavirus vaccine situation, every little bit helps.
The federal supply of coronavirus vaccines will increase an additional 5% over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.
"The 5% increase doesn't sound like much, but that's on top of the first announcement, which was a 16% increase, then the second announcement of 5%, and so this is a third announcement of 5%," he said. "So for the past three weeks, it has been relatively significant.
"Again, not proportionate to the need, but that has been helpful."
The state has done 2.5 million vaccinations, which Cuomo said translated to about 10% of New Yorkers.
When it comes to Buffalo's paused revitalization, local business leaders look to the future with optimism. Hear from Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York inside today's Prospectus! Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?: Another 10 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine are vying for a supply of 300,000 doses per week. In Erie County, that could mean that more than half the population is now eligible for the vaccine, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Read more
Biden move will send vaccine to community health centers: A limited number of federally qualified health centers in the nation's poorest communities will soon begin receiving Covid-19 vaccines directly from the U.S. government, the Biden administration announced Tuesday, thereby doing exactly what the leaders of such centers in Buffalo had been asking federal officials to do in recent weeks. Read more
Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing: Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said new equipment at the Public Health Lab has increased the county's daily capacity to perform PCR diagnostic testing. Read more
Reed goes to Albany to criticize Cuomo on Covid-19 nursing home controversy: Critics, such as U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, blame a Cuomo administration order last spring that required nursing homes to admit Covid-19-positive patients coming from hospitals for the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents. Read more
At the current rate, it would take 15 months to vaccinate Western New York: If the pace doesn't ramp up, the region will not fully immunize its 1.1 million adults until almost May of next year, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state vaccination data. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: How much freedom does Covid-19 immunity give you?: As vaccination eligibility expands in New York, we explore what you should and shouldn’t do when you have that immunity. Read more
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Guidance from NHL led to decision to play Devils: During a 25-minute news conference Tuesday, Adams fielded questions about the circumstances that led to the Sabres’ temporary shutdown. Read more
Temporary closing of YMCA swim clubs irks parents as pandemic goes on: Parents say that they are looking for other area clubs that have resumed operations to give their children a chance to swim competitively without having to wait another seven months or more. Read more
Roost owner stands behind menu with sexually graphic depiction of Cuomo: When Roost owner Martin Danilowicz published his restaurant’s new brunch menu Saturday night, it got more attention than usual on social media. Read more