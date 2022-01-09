Covid-19: When will this pandemic end?

Omicron will make it so.

Both circulated together in the weeks before Christmas, but researchers say Omicron now accounts for almost all Covid-19 circulating in the region and across the U.S.

The thinking – even among those in the medical field who have disagreed about other aspects of the pandemic and public health response – is that Covid-19 could be mutating toward weakness and the pandemic toward a mostly endemic stage, where Covid-19 will eventually become a milder illness that people learn to live, and sometimes die, with.

But is that wishful thinking?

“I don't think we have any evidence for that, whatsoever,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Friday. “I think that is what people hope is the case, but it's certainly not where we are now. It's only been around for, what, six weeks?”