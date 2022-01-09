Covid-19: When will this pandemic end?

Jan. 9, 2022
When will this pandemic end? Certainly not during the next few weeks, experts say
If you haven’t contracted Covid-19 during the last several months, you’re likely to get it going forward.
The vast majority of those on the planet previously infected or fully vaccinated – especially with a booster shot – will likely suffer through a few days of cold and flu-like symptoms, if they have any symptoms at all, but still will be able to infect others.
Others unvaccinated – especially people over 65, obese or with a chronic disease – will continue to be at greater risk for hospitalization or death.
These were among the most important predictions medical leaders in the region, and around the world, made last week for those who understandably wonder, “When will this pandemic end?”
It could be soon – or not – at least in the U.S. and other wealthy countries with greater access to vaccines and treatments.
“First, we're in for a rough ride,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist who oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health and the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System.
Omicron will make it so.
Global research suggests the latest iteration of the virus that causes Covid-19 packs infectious power up to three times greater than Delta, another recent variant of concern, but a less-sickening punch.
Both circulated together in the weeks before Christmas, but researchers say Omicron now accounts for almost all Covid-19 circulating in the region and across the U.S.
The thinking – even among those in the medical field who have disagreed about other aspects of the pandemic and public health response – is that Covid-19 could be mutating toward weakness and the pandemic toward a mostly endemic stage, where Covid-19 will eventually become a milder illness that people learn to live, and sometimes die, with.
But is that wishful thinking?
“I don't think we have any evidence for that, whatsoever,” University at Buffalo biochemist Jennifer Surtees said Friday. “I think that is what people hope is the case, but it's certainly not where we are now. It's only been around for, what, six weeks?”
Regardless of the future, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, continues to demand vigilance and respect, said Surtees, Sellick and other medical leaders in the region, who encouraged people to go about their lives as safely as they can during this latest surge, taking virus-prevention steps, staying home if they are sick and preparing for the likelihood that Omicron will affect them in some way if it hasn’t already.
They and others answered questions last week about where the region stands and what the future holds.
