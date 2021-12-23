Covid-19: What you should know about testing at home to keep Covid-19 at bay

Dec. 23, 2021

What you should know about testing at home to keep Covid-19 at bay

Christmas comes Saturday, with New Year's Eve the following Friday. Kids are off from school, and Bills fans are sure to gather in living rooms for a must-see game against the Patriots.

It's a lot of togetherness.

So how can you protect yourself and others from Covid-19 as the virus spreads and mutates, even affecting those who are vaccinated?

For many, the key will be home tests.

Public health experts say people who are optimally vaccinated – meaning both doses of Pfizer and Moderna plus a booster or the one-shot J & J plus a booster – can gather together safely.

Getting tested before getting together is a good way to minimize risk.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE