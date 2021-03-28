Covid-19: What you need to know about the 'California variants' in WNY

March 28, 2021
What you need to know about the Covid-19 'California variants' in WNY
The “California variants” of coronavirus – so named for their discovery in California last year – have been found for the first time in Western New York, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday.
Researchers at the University at Buffalo identified the five cases, all dating back to January, as part of an effort to sequence the genomes of local virus samples and monitor the evolution of Covid-19. The discovery of new variants here is not surprising, head researcher Dr. Jennifer A. Surtees said in a statement, because many viral spin-offs are circulating widely around the world already.
Despite their increasing prevalence, however, there is a lot that scientists – let alone everyday people – still don’t understand about the variants.
