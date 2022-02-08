Covid-19: What will Hochul decide about New York's mask mandate?

Feb. 8, 2022
What will Hochul decide about New York's mask mandate?
Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce Wednesday whether she will lift New York's universal mask requirement in public places and in K-12 schools.
She's getting pressure to lift the mandate, as the governors in surrounding states have done.
Hochul met with school leaders and stakeholders Tuesday, and the educators left feeling pessimistic there would be good news.
"There is little in what I heard today that would give me confidence that the mandate is going to be lifted as scheduled on Feb. 21," said Hamburg Central Superintendent Michael Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Cornell attended the virtual meeting as part of his role with the New York State Council of School Superintendents. The governor met with representatives of superintendents, principals, school boards and parent teacher associations.
"I think all school leaders and stakeholders appreciate the fact that the governor is at least active and reaching out and soliciting the input of school leaders and other stakeholders in the school ecosystem," Cornell said. "It was, I think, clear to those in attendance that the lifting of the mask mandate is under consideration."
