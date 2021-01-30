Covid-19: What to know about Buffalo Public Schools students returning to the classroom

Jan. 30, 2021

What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit

The calendar may read January, but for students and parents in the Buffalo Public Schools it may as well be September.

For the first time since the local Covid-19 health crisis began last March, some students in Buffalo will be phased back into the classroom on Monday, starting with those in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each building identified with the highest needs.

School certainly will be different since they were last there 11 months ago. And already there are questions about when more students will follow and whether a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation will throw a wrench into reopening plans.