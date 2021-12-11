Covid-19: What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning

Dec. 11, 2021
What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning
You're at your gym, which requires members to show proof that they're "fully vaccinated."
The guy on the treadmill next to you got a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot back in April. He hasn't gotten a booster.
By Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, he's considered "fully vaccinated."
But is he?
Real-time research is showing that Covid-19 vaccines, which afforded strong protection when they were first given, become less effective protecting you over time. That's especially true for the J&J shot. The CDC is now recommending everyone 16 and over get a booster shot.
Still, the CDC says you're generally considered to be "fully vaccinated" two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
Is it time to change the definition of "fully vaccinated?"
That conversation is happening at the national level right now, said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the University at Buffalo's Institute of Health Informatics.
"So far, they have not changed that definition. They are debating about what the term 'fully vaccinated' really is," Winkelstein said.
