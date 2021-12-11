Covid-19: What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning

Dec. 11, 2021

What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning

You're at your gym, which requires members to show proof that they're "fully vaccinated."

The guy on the treadmill next to you got a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot back in April. He hasn't gotten a booster.

By Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, he's considered "fully vaccinated."

But is he?

Real-time research is showing that Covid-19 vaccines, which afforded strong protection when they were first given, become less effective protecting you over time. That's especially true for the J&J shot. The CDC is now recommending everyone 16 and over get a booster shot.

Still, the CDC says you're generally considered to be "fully vaccinated" two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Is it time to change the definition of "fully vaccinated?"