Covid-19: What is Gov. Hochul's Covid-19 leadership style?

Jan. 16, 2022
What is Gov. Hochul's Covid-19 leadership style?
Soon after Bruce Blakeman was sworn in as Nassau’s county executive earlier this month, he signed a trio of orders delivering a message to Gov. Kathy Hochul: We’re not listening to your masking mandates.
For the most part, those executive orders will likely have more bite on paper than in reality, since state regulations supersede local edicts. But they do capture the counterargument to Hochul's Covid-19 approach. The governor's broad indoor masking policy, which applies to nearly everyone regardless of vaccination status, reflects a group-strength approach to managing the virus.
“We can all do this, New Yorkers," Hochul said last month. "It is not that hard to do."
But Blakeman, like many of his fellow Republicans, is pushing individual decision-making. He believes Covid-19 protocols such as masking should be decided by school districts, families and individuals.
“I think it's all about choice,” Blakeman told The Buffalo News in an interview last week.
This installment of Pandemic Lessons dives into Hochul's approach to leading New York through life with Covid-19 since she took over as governor for Andrew Cuomo in August, and explores how some of her earliest political work, back to her days as a Town of Hamburg councilmember in the 1990s, shapes her thinking today.
