Covid-19: What happens with mask wearing in schools after February break?

Feb. 21, 2022
What happens with mask wearing in schools after February break?
Since March 2020, children have tackled remote learning, hybrid learning 6 feet apart with masks, in-person schooling 3 feet apart with masks, isolation and quarantines.
Soon, maybe before the second anniversary of the start of pandemic restrictions, they may experience something unusual: each other's faces.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said there is a "very strong possibility" she will lift the mask mandate in schools March 7.
But there are two weeks to go before March 7, and many students are on a mid-winter break this week.
Hochul said the week they come back, she will look at a handful of metrics in deciding the future of masks in schools. One of them is cases in schools. Right now, Covid-19 infections are plummeting.
Total cases among children and adults in 38 public school districts in Erie and Niagara counties were averaging 72 a day in mid-February. The rate has not been that low since the fall. There was an average of 990 cases a day during the week of Jan. 10, amid the Omicron variant surge. Many districts that had been plagued with staff shortages because of sickness and quarantines last month now have days when they report no cases.
