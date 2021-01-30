Covid-19: What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to the classroom

Jan. 30, 2021
What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit
The calendar may read January, but for students and parents in the Buffalo Public Schools it may as well be September.
For the first time since the local Covid-19 health crisis began last March, some students in Buffalo will be phased back into the classroom on Monday, starting with those in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each building identified with the highest needs.
School certainly will be different since they were last there 11 months ago. And already there are questions about when more students will follow and whether a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation will throw a wrench into reopening plans.
Here’s a Q&A, including responses from the school district, to help sort it all out.
How can local businesses use the pandemic as a moment to reset their priorities in the community? Hear from Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Family mourns too-soon death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man from Covid: "I would not want to see another family go through what we went through," Bill Cline said of the death of his son, Derek. Read more
Lawsuit on reopening is latest salvo from longtime Buffalo teachers union head: The longtime president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation takes a tough bargaining position in contract negotiations and isn't afraid to turn to the courts. Read more
Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols: "You know that pit-in-your-stomach feeling as you wait for medical test results? Try experiencing that every day for about six months," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter: "We're ready to get started and allow these kids to do what they love to do," Sweet Home boys basketball coach Brandon Woods said. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.