Covid-19: Western New York's positivity rate still among worst in state

May 9, 2021

Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate still among worst in state

Western New York remains among the state's regions with the highest Covid-19 positive test rate, although its rate has fallen to the lowest level it has been in months, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Health Department.

On Saturday, the region had a seven-day average positive test rate of 2.57%, behind only the Finger Lakes region, which was at 2.83%. The statewide seven-day average was 1.45%, the lowest tally since Oct. 28.

