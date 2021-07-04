Covid-19: Western New York's low Covid-19 rate continues slight climb

July 4, 2021

Western New York's low Covid-19 rate continues slight climb

While the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Western New York and across the state remain near all-time low levels, the numbers do continue to rise slightly.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the five-county Western New York region, calculated on a seven-day average, rose on Saturday to 0.45%, up from 0.43% on Friday and 0.40% on Thursday, according to figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

The statewide positivity rate, on a seven-day average, rose to 0.54% on Saturday, up from 0.51% and 0.48% the prior two days, according to the governor's office.

Both the regional rate and the statewide rate hit record lows a little more than a week ago. The region's rate dipped to 0.2% from June 22 through June 24.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE