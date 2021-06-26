Covid-19: Western New York's Covid rate remains lowest in the state

June 26, 2021
Western New York's Covid rate remains lowest in the state
New York State's Covid-19 numbers continue to plummet, and Western New York's regional rates continue to be the lowest of the low.
The five-county Western New York region had a 0.21% seven-day average positivity rate through Friday, according to a Saturday news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office. The positivity rate measures how many Covid tests come back positive.
The region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has been at an all-time low of 0.2% for three straight days, and its rate has been the lowest among the state's 10 regions for more than a week.
New York's statewide seven-day average rate is at 0.36%. The state's positivity rate has been at a rounded-off 0.4%, the lowest the state has seen during the pandemic, for more than two weeks.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cut off from loved ones in Canada, locals demand border reopening: Americans and Canadians gathered at the center of the Rainbow Bridge Saturday – by special permission – to protest the border's continued closure. Read more
Cellino Law faces serious financial challenges, eliminates lawyers' salaries: Serious financial problems have hit the Buffalo law firm that attorney Ross M. Cellino Jr. started last year after a messy breakup with his business partner, Stephen E. Barnes. Read more
The Editorial Board: Come on, Canada – there’s no benefit to either country keeping out fully vaccinated visitors: "The vaccines aren’t perfect, but they’re the best anyone can do. They’re the world’s passport to some kind of normalcy. We should use them." Read more