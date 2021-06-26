Covid-19: Western New York's Covid rate remains lowest in the state

June 26, 2021

Western New York's Covid rate remains lowest in the state

New York State's Covid-19 numbers continue to plummet, and Western New York's regional rates continue to be the lowest of the low.

The five-county Western New York region had a 0.21% seven-day average positivity rate through Friday, according to a Saturday news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office. The positivity rate measures how many Covid tests come back positive.

The region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has been at an all-time low of 0.2% for three straight days, and its rate has been the lowest among the state's 10 regions for more than a week.

New York's statewide seven-day average rate is at 0.36%. The state's positivity rate has been at a rounded-off 0.4%, the lowest the state has seen during the pandemic, for more than two weeks.

