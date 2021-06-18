Covid-19: Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time

June 18, 2021

Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time

Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate has reached new lows.

The five-county region's seven-day average rate is not only the lowest it has ever been, it is the lowest among the state's 10 regions for the first time in the pandemic.

The positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, was 0.31% through Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced in a news release.

The statewide rate is 0.39%, which represents a continuing record decline; the state's average rate has decreased for 74 straight days.

According to a Buffalo News review of state data, the region's seven-day positivity rate had never before been the lowest in the state.