Covid-19: Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time

June 18, 2021
Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time
Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate has reached new lows.
The five-county region's seven-day average rate is not only the lowest it has ever been, it is the lowest among the state's 10 regions for the first time in the pandemic.
The positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, was 0.31% through Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced in a news release.
The statewide rate is 0.39%, which represents a continuing record decline; the state's average rate has decreased for 74 straight days.
According to a Buffalo News review of state data, the region's seven-day positivity rate had never before been the lowest in the state.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Continued border closure through July 21 prompts angry reaction: Canada announced that its land borders with the United States will remain largely closed for a 16th straight month. Read more
Bills receiver Cole Beasley says Covid-19 protocols may force him into retirement: Beasley, who has generated plenty of headlines this offseason with his questioning of the Covid-19 vaccine, took to Twitter again Thursday, this time to call the NFL Players’ Association a “joke.” Read more
Another Voice: Making sure no one is left behind after Covid-19: "As consumers emerge and spend within their communities, there are new opportunities to support minority-owned businesses," writes Michael McMahon. Read more