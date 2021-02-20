Covid-19: Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 3%

February 20, 2021
Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 3%
Western New York's recent good coronavirus news continued Saturday as its positivity rate dropped below 3% for the first time in more than three months.
The state announced that the region's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate through Friday was 2.87%.
It is the first time that the five counties' rate has been under 3% since last Nov. 5, when the combined rate for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties was 2.9%.
The region's positivity rate, which represents the percentage of tests that are positive, has dropped by nearly 6 percentage points over the last six weeks.
The highest the positive rate reached for the region during the pandemic was 8.8% on Jan. 5.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Western New York VA vaccinates 10,000th veteran: According to a VA news release, its health care centers in Buffalo and Batavia vaccinate more than 900 veterans per day, using a military-grade tent complex outside the Buffalo hospital and a large open-bay room in Batavia. Read more
Several hundred Native Americans get vaccinated at Buffalo pop-up clinic: Dr. Raul Vazquez, founder of Buffalo’s G-Health Enterprises, obtained 350 vaccine doses and arranged the five-hour clinic with Michael Martin, director of Native American Community Services, and Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca, who owns the Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving. Read more
Will there be a summer 2021 concert season? Yes. And no: "A live music-starved public will have to wait until 2022 for a summer concert season resembling the ones we cherished prior to the pandemic, it seems," News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers writes. Read more
The Editorial Board: Increasing supplies may soon lessen the chaos of scheduling vaccine appointment: "One of the reasons for the current vexations with scheduling a vaccine appointment is that those who stand ready to inject the vaccine get deliveries only sporadically. Once vaccines start showing up regularly and in greater amounts, those frustrations should ease," The News' Editorial Board writes. Read more
Krueger on Ristolainen: 'I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back': The Sabres defenseman is still struggling to regain his strength after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. "At any point in time we could have a relapse here (with players who were on the Covid list). We’ve been warned it can pop up a week, two weeks, three weeks later," the Sabres coach said. Read more
Covid precautions are part of planning process for new gourmet mac and cheese restaurant to open in Falls: "We're trying to get the Covid-friendly restaurant that doesn't require having to be there a long time," says Jason Lizardo, of Bowl-ify set to open in Niagara Falls in April. Read more