Covid-19: Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 3%

The Editorial Board: Increasing supplies may soon lessen the chaos of scheduling vaccine appointment: "One of the reasons for the current vexations with scheduling a vaccine appointment is that those who stand ready to inject the vaccine get deliveries only sporadically. Once vaccines start showing up regularly and in greater amounts, those frustrations should ease," The News' Editorial Board writes. Read more

Krueger on Ristolainen: 'I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back': The Sabres defenseman is still struggling to regain his strength after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. "At any point in time we could have a relapse here (with players who were on the Covid list). We’ve been warned it can pop up a week, two weeks, three weeks later," the Sabres coach said. Read more