Covid-19: Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time

June 16, 2021

Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time

It's like watching a movie in reverse.

Just as festivals and events closed one by one last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, announcements are dribbling out from some that are coming back this summer.

The Erie County Fair became the largest event to announce its full return, when officials said Wednesday afternoon it will operate at full capacity.

The Buffalo Marathon will be held with all racers at a single start, as usual, later this month, and the Corporate Challenge will return this fall.

Admission will be free, as usual, for events such as Taste of Buffalo, which had been planning to charge. Others, like the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival, still have lots of unanswered questions. And some that had been planning on new admission restrictions, such as the Queen of Heaven Carnival, have dropped them.