Covid-19: Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time

June 16, 2021
Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time
It's like watching a movie in reverse.
Just as festivals and events closed one by one last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, announcements are dribbling out from some that are coming back this summer.
The Erie County Fair became the largest event to announce its full return, when officials said Wednesday afternoon it will operate at full capacity.
The Buffalo Marathon will be held with all racers at a single start, as usual, later this month, and the Corporate Challenge will return this fall.
Admission will be free, as usual, for events such as Taste of Buffalo, which had been planning to charge. Others, like the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival, still have lots of unanswered questions. And some that had been planning on new admission restrictions, such as the Queen of Heaven Carnival, have dropped them.
The giant step toward a normal Western New York summer comes after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that most of the state’s Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted now that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received vaccinations.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
BPS: Remote learning available in fall only to students with medical exemptions: At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all Buffalo Public Schools students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, Superintendent Kriner Cash said. Read more
The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough: Even though the end of the school year is near, and a return to something resembling normalcy is in sight, the battle over wearing masks has remained a flashpoint. Read more
Erie County Fair will have 100% capacity: Admission tickets will be sold online only, starting at 9 a.m. July 1, but visitors will no longer need to buy a ticket for a specific day, the Erie County Agricultural Society announced. Read more
No more admission tickets for Taste of Buffalo: A Taste of Buffalo has announced admission will be free and tickets to the event will no longer be needed. Read more
Corporate Challenge preparing for fall run: The Corporate Challenge is preparing for a return run in Buffalo, but in the fall instead of in June. Read more
Buffalo Marathon first large race in state to return to normal conditions: The June 27 race will be held with a single start and with spectators. Read more
Back to normal for Queen of Heaven Carnival: "The news we just got is that we will pretty much back to the normal carnival," said the Rev. Gregory Faulhaber, pastor of the church. Read more
The Editorial Board: A day to celebrate, though the unvaccinated and some others remain at risk: "For most of us, at least for now, life can get back to normal. It’s a great moment," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
