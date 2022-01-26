Covid-19: West Seneca couple charged with using fake vaccine cards for Bills playoff game

Jan. 26, 2022

West Seneca couple charged with using fake vaccine cards for Bills playoff game

A West Seneca couple has been charged with using falsified Covid-19 vaccination cards to get into the Jan. 15 Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

Amber Naab, 37, and Michael Naab, 34, have been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony, according to prosecutors.

They have been accused of using fake vaccine cards to enter the stadium for the Bills game against the New England Patriots.

The Naabs were removed from their seats in the third quarter by Erie County Sheriff's deputies and Bills staff, District Attorney John Flynn said.

The Naabs had been on the Bills' and the Erie County Health Department's "radar," Flynn said.