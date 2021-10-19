Covid-19: Weekly totals of new infections decline for first time since July

Oct. 19, 2021

Weekly totals of new Covid-19 infections decline for first time since July

New cases of Covid-19 in Erie County declined 1.7% over the seven days ending Oct. 16, the first weekly decline in new cases of the virus since July, according to statistics released Tuesday by the county Department of Health.

The Health Department received reports of 1,818 new cases of Covid-19 among county residents, 32 fewer than the 1,850 cases reported for the week ending Oct. 9.

The case rate of 191 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 16 is a decrease from the previous week’s case rate of 194. But it is still well above the case rate threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a community to be considered to have “high transmission” of the disease.

The county Health Department reported that Buffalo accounted for 29% of the new Covid-19 cases in Erie County last week. Buffalo residents make up 29% of the county's population.