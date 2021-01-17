Covid-19: 'We should be fighting for them': What VA is doing to get veterans a vaccination

Veteran advocates believe those who have served in the military are being treated fairly when it comes to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, though some say more could be done to accommodate them because they defended the nation.

The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has started contacting veterans 75 and older in the community, if they are enrolled in the VA system, to arrange vaccinations for them. This broader outreach follows the initial VA rollout to its long-term care residents in Batavia and those considered at high risk because of severe medical conditions.

On Thursday, 98-year-old decorated World War II combat veteran James R. Benzinger of Orchard Park received his vaccine at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, according to his daughter.

But as one of her father’s caretakers and aware of the challenges faced by veterans, Suzy Benzinger said she is concerned that other elderly veterans who live alone and have limited contact with the outside world might end up missing the opportunity for the vaccine.

“How do we get veterans in there to be vaccinated? I worry about a veteran down the street who is one month younger than my father and all the guys who don’t have computers, those who are isolated or, like my father, deaf,” the daughter said.